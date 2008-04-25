Download EGM #1 In Mint Condition

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The first issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly ran back in May of 1989. But even those of us who read it probably don't still have the issue on their nearest coffee table. Now Retromags has gone back in time, stolen some poor kid's reading material and posted it out of spite. Well, that, or they paid a bit too much for an antique issue after months of searching, spent hours retouching any signs of aging in Photoshop and then made it available to us in PDF for free. You can go with whichever version of the story best reaffirms your faith in humanity and the power of the human spirit. We'll be catching up on the latest rumours about Mega Man 2.

Electronic Gaming Monthly Issue 001 (May 1989) [Retromags via GnomesLair]

