Draft Update: Picks 11-20

So the first 10 picks have gone by and, amazingly, Master Chief, Claude from GTA and the entire cast of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter are still sitting by the phone, unselected. Let's get to picks 11 to 20.

"If that is not the life of a legend, I don't know what is. I do not think anyone else has gone through more emotional and physical trauma and come out looking this handsome.

"Oh, and he banged Meryl."

Next: Picks 21 to 32.