Dreamcast Lives On (In New Jackie Chan Movie)

The Dreamcast is dead? Don't tell the production crew of new martial arts flick Forbidden Kingdom. Siliconera's Spencer just finished up a viewing of the Jackie Chan/Jet Li epic, and says that while the film's littered with gaming references, one stands above all others:
However, the best reference is also the most subtle. In the first five minutes of the movie, after Jason wakes up from his dream, you can see a Dreamcast on the left hand corner of the screen underneath his TV.
Sounds pretty blink-and-you'll-miss-it, but then, so was the Dreamcast.
The Forbidden Kingdom co-starring the Dreamcast [Siliconera]
