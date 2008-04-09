Dress Up Like a Plane, Win Ace Combat 6

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New contest! This one is a cosplay contest. But not any just cosplay contest. A radical cosplay contest. Here's the deal: Dress up like an aeroplane. Any type of aeroplane is fine! Pose with a Kotaku sign. Send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. THAT'S IT. Easy, huh? Bandai Namco has agreed to give away a copy of Ace Combat 6 to the winner. We'll be giving away INTERNET FAME. Contest ends wraps up April 11th at midnight PST. INTERNET FAME lasts forever.

Ed's note: Unless otherwise specified, Kotaku US competitions are open to international readers.

