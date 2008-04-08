Dress Up Like An Aeroplane, Win Aeroplane Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Just as one contest wraps up (still need to post the finalists — will do shortly!), we've got another. This one is a cosplay contest. But not any just cosplay contest. A radical cosplay contest. Here's the deal: Dress up like an aeroplane. Any type of aeroplane is fine! Pose with a Kotaku sign. Send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. THAT'S IT. Easy, huh? Bandai Namco has agreed to give away a copy of Ace Combat 6 to the winner. We'll be giving away INTERNET FAME. Contest ends wraps up April 11th at midnight PST. INTERNET FAME lasts forever.</p

    i like the graphics and detail of the game

