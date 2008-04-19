Driving Myself Crazy

To: Ashcraft
From: Fahey
RE: If I Could Be Anyone? I'd Be Lupin
Really? If I could be anyone, I would.
I am really looking forward to the return of McWhertor and Crecente next week. While I love the challenge of trying to keep up with all of the gaming news out there throughout the course of the day, I tend to get rather intense about it. While I could certainly have afforded myself several midday naps during Mark's posting times, I more often than not found myself obsessively watching my RSS feeds and inbox, just in case we missed something. I'd say that if I were fully in charge of Kotaku, I'd be dead within two weeks, though it would be a highly entertaining two weeks for all involved.
What you missed today
EA: Clock's Ticking For Take-Two Deal
Kojima Disappointed With Metal Gear Solid 4
Fallout 3 Fights Violence With Violence
Midway Gamer's Day: Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe First Characters Announced
Talking To The Iron Man Demo
Midway Gamer's Day '08: This Is Vegas
Midway Gamer's Day '08: Unreal Tournament III Coming to Xbox 360
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink