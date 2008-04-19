Driving Myself Crazy

To: Ashcraft

From: Fahey

RE: If I Could Be Anyone? I'd Be Lupin

Really? If I could be anyone, I would.

I am really looking forward to the return of McWhertor and Crecente next week. While I love the challenge of trying to keep up with all of the gaming news out there throughout the course of the day, I tend to get rather intense about it. While I could certainly have afforded myself several midday naps during Mark's posting times, I more often than not found myself obsessively watching my RSS feeds and inbox, just in case we missed something. I'd say that if I were fully in charge of Kotaku, I'd be dead within two weeks, though it would be a highly entertaining two weeks for all involved.

What you missed today

EA: Clock's Ticking For Take-Two Deal

Kojima Disappointed With Metal Gear Solid 4

Fallout 3 Fights Violence With Violence

Midway Gamer's Day: Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe First Characters Announced

Talking To The Iron Man Demo

Midway Gamer's Day '08: This Is Vegas

Midway Gamer's Day '08: Unreal Tournament III Coming to Xbox 360