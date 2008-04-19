The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Driving Myself Crazy

To: Ashcraft
From: Fahey
RE: If I Could Be Anyone? I'd Be Lupin

Really? If I could be anyone, I would.

I am really looking forward to the return of McWhertor and Crecente next week. While I love the challenge of trying to keep up with all of the gaming news out there throughout the course of the day, I tend to get rather intense about it. While I could certainly have afforded myself several midday naps during Mark's posting times, I more often than not found myself obsessively watching my RSS feeds and inbox, just in case we missed something. I'd say that if I were fully in charge of Kotaku, I'd be dead within two weeks, though it would be a highly entertaining two weeks for all involved.

What you missed today
EA: Clock's Ticking For Take-Two Deal
Kojima Disappointed With Metal Gear Solid 4
Fallout 3 Fights Violence With Violence
Midway Gamer's Day: Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe First Characters Announced
Talking To The Iron Man Demo
Midway Gamer's Day '08: This Is Vegas
Midway Gamer's Day '08: Unreal Tournament III Coming to Xbox 360

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles