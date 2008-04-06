The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Druaga Anime Broadcasting on Internet

For those who remember Namco's The Tower of Druaga — first released in 1984 and built on Super Pac-Man code — now, two dozen years later, there's an anime series based on it. The first episode is available today.

The anime is being broadcast in Japan, simulcast to the Internet. You have to register an account and pay to rent the episodes, but it does give you a PSP/iPod video download to keep as an incentive. The Internet broadcast is available for viewing in all regions except Japan.

Episode 1 of The Tower of Druaga Available NOW! [BOST Digital Entertainment]

