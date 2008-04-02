Dual Axe Wielding Korean Shreds Zelda

Old? Painfully. We're talking 2007 here, people. Still, I'd personally never come across one of Zack Kim's dual-guitar YouTube creations, a good portion of which are video game cover tunes, so forgive this internet excavation. Above, The Legend of Zelda Overworld theme. After the break, a Chocobo ditty and Korobeiniki, which you may known better as one of the classic Tetris themes.
Not bad, not bad, but what we really want to jam to is a one man oompa band playing some Streets of Rage 2 soundtrack selections.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink