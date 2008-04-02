Dual Axe Wielding Korean Shreds Zelda

Old? Painfully. We're talking 2007 here, people. Still, I'd personally never come across one of Zack Kim's dual-guitar YouTube creations, a good portion of which are video game cover tunes, so forgive this internet excavation. Above, The Legend of Zelda Overworld theme. After the break, a Chocobo ditty and Korobeiniki, which you may known better as one of the classic Tetris themes.

Not bad, not bad, but what we really want to jam to is a one man oompa band playing some Streets of Rage 2 soundtrack selections.