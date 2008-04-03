Dualshock 3 in the House

The DualShock 3 just landed on my doorstep, right next to that pink and green frosting. Even though I've messed around with one before I was still surprised at it's heft. It makes the soon to be obsolete SIXAXIS feel like an empty shell. My one complaint, though I haven't used it yet, is an expected one: No removable rechargeable battery. I know I'm being difficult but I hate being tethered to my PS3 with such an absurdly short charging leash.

