Dualshock 3 in the House

The DualShock 3 just landed on my doorstep, right next to that pink and green frosting. Even though I've messed around with one before I was still surprised at it's heft. It makes the soon to be obsolete SIXAXIS feel like an empty shell. My one complaint, though I haven't used it yet, is an expected one: No removable rechargeable battery. I know I'm being difficult but I hate being tethered to my PS3 with such an absurdly short charging leash.

Comments

  • Azrael Guest

    You can always plug the USB lead into a laptop that is nearby and the controller will charge from that while still wirelessly talking to your PS3 :) It's what I do!

