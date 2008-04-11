EA Unveils Mega Sim City Bundle

Electronic Arts today unveiled a five pack of Sim City's best that will go on sale this June. The SimCity Box contains SimCity Societies, SimCity Societies Destinations, SimCity 4, SimCity 4 Rush Hour and The Sims Carnival SnapCity. Purchases seperated, the whole thing would set you back $US 100, but the bundle is retailing for $US 40.

EA UNVEILS THE SIMCITY BOX

Popular PC Gaming Franchise Offers Five Innovative City-Building Games in One Box at One Low Price

REDWOOD CITY, CA. — April 10, 2008 — Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced The SimCity™ Box, a bundled pack of five games from the world-renowned SimCity™ franchise. The SimCity Box contains SimCity™ Societies, SimCity Societies Destinations, SimCity™ 4, SimCity™ 4Rush Hour and The Sims Carnival™ SnapCity. Valued at approximately $100.00 USD, The SimCity Box will be available this June in North America at the affordable price of $39.99 USD.

"The SimCity Box is the perfect opportunity to discover the fun of city building with SimCity," said Rod Humble, Head of Studio for The Sims. "This is the greatest value SimCity has ever offered and players everywhere can get hands-on with a wide range of SimCity products from one box at an amazing price."

• SimCity Societies: In SimCity Societies, players construct not only the cities they desire, but mold their cultures, societal tendencies and environments as well. They can build artistic cities, authoritarian dictatorships, spiritual communities and many more. With this accessible, innovative and versatile city-builder, players can create the city of their dreams, or their nightmares. With more than 500 buildings and decorative objects to place, the possibilities are almost limitless. Since launch, four free game updates have added new strategic modes that will challenge your mayoral skills, three new exotic disasters (UFO invasion, giant robot attack and a massive fire-breathing monster) new crises, new UI functions, new buildings and much more. More free content and features are being planned for future updates.

• SimCity Societies Destinations: SimCity Societies Destinations enhances the SimCity Societies experience by providing all the tools players need to create an entire city or town based on attractions and amenities that visitors enjoy. With an enhanced map generator, players can identify each city's opportunity for diversion and the city can capitalise on that draw. From sprawling theme parks and tropical beach resorts to country hiking trails, players can control more than 100 new buildings to create their customised destination.

• SimCity 4: Right from the start in SimCity 4, players will experience new God-like powers of creation as they lay the groundwork for their cities by molding mountains, carving valleys, seeding forests and laying rivers. With these new landscape creation features, players can now construct the most realistic metropolis imaginable.

• SimCity 4 Rush Hour: In SimCity 4 Rush Hour, players take control of their city's transportation with a wide variety of new options. They can create the elevated train networks of Chicago, the wide-avenues of New York, or the one-way streets of San Francisco. Players can develop a seamless mass-transit system including monorail, subway, or even a scenic ferry service that connects to a greater regional travel network. With all-new problem-solving maps and tracking tools, players can see the pulsing flow of traffic, map out the most efficient routes, and quickly get their Sims from one city to another.

• The Sims Carnival SnapCity: The Sims Carnival SnapCity is a unique city-building simulation game with a puzzle twist that is both strategic and accessible. In a fun, open-ended gameplay environment, players are challenged to position falling, coloured blocks in just the right places to build the best possible cities. Featuring an array of industrial, commercial and residential neighborhoods, it's never the same city twice! The fun never stops as you save your city from natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, even out-of-this-world alien attacks!Players can also pick-up-and-play by jumping into 25 unique existing neighbourhood levels.

The SimCity franchise is one of the most popular PC gaming franchises in history, having sold more than 17 million games worldwide to date since the SimCity launch in 1989.