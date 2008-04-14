EA Will Be Gaming's "One Great Company"

Looks like the EA cafeteria's fresh out of humble pie. Speaking with the Financial Times, Electronic Arts boss John Riccitiello has said that like animation (Disney), television (NBC) and radio (CBS), gaming will one day be known for its one great company. And no, he doesn't mean Atlus, Grasshopper or Introversion.

Interactive entertainment is going to determine one great company and I think it's this one. One of the reasons I've come back is to try to take it to the next step.

Good to see that even in the #2 position, EA have still got that top dog swagger.

We'll be games' greatest ever company, say EA boss [MCV]