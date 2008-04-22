The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Earthworm Jim, Clayfighter Coming To Virtual Console

I know, you're a little over the Virtual Console. Sure, pleasant surprises like C64 games get your attention now and again, but for the most part, you're done with it. Just...look, give it one more chance, OK? For Interplay's sake. Because, yes, they're releasing some of their classic titles onto the service, including Clayfighter, Boogerman and both Earthworm Jim titles. All four are due "later this year", and if this is a deal-breaker, they'll be the Genesis/Mega Drive versions.
Earthworm Jim, Clayfighter to Virtual Console [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles