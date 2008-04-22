Earthworm Jim, Clayfighter Coming To Virtual Console

I know, you're a little over the Virtual Console. Sure, pleasant surprises like C64 games get your attention now and again, but for the most part, you're done with it. Just...look, give it one more chance, OK? For Interplay's sake. Because, yes, they're releasing some of their classic titles onto the service, including Clayfighter, Boogerman and both Earthworm Jim titles. All four are due "later this year", and if this is a deal-breaker, they'll be the Genesis/Mega Drive versions.

