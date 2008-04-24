"EA's Monopoly Coming to 360, PS2, Wii"

EA's Casual Label today announced new details on their upcoming Monopoly title. The game will be coming to Mobile phones, PC, PS2, Wii and Xbox 360 and will include the ability for four people to play simultaneously in a party mode. It will support both offline single player and multiplayer modes.

"EA is taking MONOPOLY'S core gameplay and bringing it to life in a way never before imagined," said Chip Lange, Vice President and General Manager of EA's Casual Label. "With this dynamic take on Hasbro's classic board game, we've accelerated the pace of play, added new interactive mini-game sequences and integrated multi-player moments designed to make MONOPOLY a non-stop party for the whole family."

EAs finally openly admitted to creating a video game Monopoly.



(Many thanks to Fahey's wit.)



EA DEALS PRIME REAL ESTATE IN

MONOPOLY VIDEO GAME

Most Played Board Game in the World Reinvented

With a Party Twist For Next-Gen Video Game Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - April 23, 2008 - The Casual Entertainment Label of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today released additional details on MONOPOLY (working title), the first Hasbro-branded video game set to launch on next-generation consoles including Wii™ and the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system. MONOPOLY will also be appearing on the PLAYSTATION®2 computer entertainment system as well as mobile phones and Pogo.com™. The multiplatform video game is inspired by Hasbro's highly anticipated MONOPOLY HERE & NOW: The World Edition board game. Currently, the MONOPOLY video games are set to release this fall simultaneously with the global launch of the new board game.

The MONOPOLY video games promise a fresh take on the timeless classic with accessible gameplay for players of all ages and skill levels. The all-new digital gaming edition brings a party twist and features 4-player simultaneous play, ensuring that everyone is engaged and allowing the whole family to get involved in the fun and play together. Faster gameplay eliminates downtime freeing up players to wheel and deal their way through some of the most recognisable cities and landmarks from around the world. Families can fill up their passports as they try to unlock new and never-before-seen game boards or challenge each other to fun interactive mini-games like breaking out of the jail cell and running away with all the loot. Play in offline single or multi-player mode and compete to own it all and win!

"EA is taking MONOPOLY'S core gameplay and bringing it to life in a way never before imagined," said Chip Lange, Vice President and General Manager of EA's Casual Label. "With this dynamic take on Hasbro's classic board game, we've accelerated the pace of play, added new interactive mini-game sequences and integrated multi-player moments designed to make MONOPOLY a non-stop party for the whole family."

"It promises to be a very exciting fall for MONOPOLY fans worldwide," said Mark Blecher, General Manager of Digital Media and Gaming at Hasbro. "EA has done a tremendous job of re-imagining the world's most popular board game by remaining true to the traditional gameplay that millions of consumers have come to love while also creating new digital twists that can only be achieved in an interactive world. Rolling the dice and passing go will never be the same."