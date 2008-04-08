EB Games, Other Retailers Offering PS3 Controller + Game Deal

Tipster Shayne says the EB Games has a deal going where you can buy a SixAxis PS3 controller, and for an extra $20, pick up a copy of F1: Championship Edition, Genji, Heavenly Sword, Lair, Motorstorm or Resistance: Fall of Man. Not exactly a knee-trembling line up, but not horrible either.

Shayne reckons that Sony's clearing stock for the Dualshock 3. Considering we have word that a number of other retailers are offering a similar bundle, I'd say it's a fair assumption. The decision you'll have to make is whether a controller plus a game is worth more than a controller that shakes semi-erotically.