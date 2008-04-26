eBay Smart Arse Starts Own Video Game Grading System

You're one of those obsessive video game collectors, the type who'd rather have a factory sealed copy of Final Fantasy III for SNES free of dog-earing, yellowing and keep in a climate-controlled, smoke-free vault than a playable copy. You, of course, put some sort of faith in the Video Game Authority grading service which will determine the quality of a game's packing against a set of internal standards.

Perhaps you'll also find some worth in its new competitor, VAG, which is taking a different approach. Their system may be better, as the VAG scale runs up to 1000 (aka Super Minty and Sealed) and uses hermetically sealed containers that can be reused for storing leftovers. They also seem to gloss over GIANT instances of the owners name being scrawled upon the box. Check 'em out! For peace of mind and stuff.

MISSILE COMMAND - VAG 90 NM ~ ATARI VCS 1981 SEALED [eBay - thanks, Joe!]