US EB Games Try For The GTA IV Funnies

Yes, yes, GameStop/EB Games are a cold, soulless, ruthless international corporation. But sometimes, just sometimes, someone gets into their system with a little spark. A sense of what it is to be truly human. That person's started writing up the site's legal disclaimers regarding pre-orders, with their GTAIV notice warning customers they can't be held accountable for their "delivery driver's truck getting stolen". Or, if you've ordered MGS4, any possible "inclement weather or Octocamo malfunctions". Not necessarily funny, just...unexpectedly cute.
[thanks Jason!]
