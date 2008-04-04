Echochrome To Skip UMD Release In America

Unsurprisingly, Sony will bypass regular retail channels for its minimal PSP and PlayStation 3 puzzler echochrome, with Newsweek confirming that the UMD version for PSP will be a Japan and Asia only offering. North Americans will see the PSP arrive as a digital download only. While that may not sit well with some gamers, a title like echochrome would have very little chance of success at retail, with its intentionally simple aesthetic and potentially cheaper PlayStation 3 counterpart.

If you're set on having a UMD with echochrome data stamped on it, you may want to pick up the import version, as there will definitely be a surplus if Japanese sales data is any indication.

