Echocrome Gets (European) Release Date

Echocrome's out in Asia. Nowhere else. Which is kinda cooky, since the game (at least the Japanese edition) features an English voice-over. While there's still no word on when the game will be seeing an official (online-only) release in the US, a listing has appeared on the PlayStation UK site, saying it'll be "available on UMD for PSP and to download on PLAYSTATION 3 in May 2008". May's not that far away. It's next month, even!

