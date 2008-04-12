Echocrome Gets (European) Release Date

Echocrome's out in Asia. Nowhere else. Which is kinda cooky, since the game (at least the Japanese edition) features an English voice-over. While there's still no word on when the game will be seeing an official (online-only) release in the US, a listing has appeared on the PlayStation UK site, saying it'll be "available on UMD for PSP and to download on PLAYSTATION 3 in May 2008". May's not that far away. It's next month, even!
An Echo For The Ages [PlayStation UK, via PocketGamer]
Echocrome's out in Asia. Nowhere else. Which is kinda cooky, since the game (at least the Japanese edition) features an English voice-over. While there's still no word on when the game will be seeing an official (online-only) release in the US, a listing has appeared on the PlayStation UK site, saying it'll be "available on UMD for PSP and to download on PLAYSTATION 3 in May 2008". May's not that far away. It's next month, even!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink