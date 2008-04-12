The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Echocrome Gets (European) Release Date

Echocrome's out in Asia. Nowhere else. Which is kinda cooky, since the game (at least the Japanese edition) features an English voice-over. While there's still no word on when the game will be seeing an official (online-only) release in the US, a listing has appeared on the PlayStation UK site, saying it'll be "available on UMD for PSP and to download on PLAYSTATION 3 in May 2008". May's not that far away. It's next month, even!
An Echo For The Ages [PlayStation UK, via PocketGamer]

