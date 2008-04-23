Ed Boon On MK Vs. DC Making Sense

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Witness Mortal Kombat kreator Ed Boon trying to explain how the whole Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe things is supposed to make sense. Apparently it is all about magic! Every thing will make sense when you play the story mode! No. There is no way in hell you can make this pairing make sense. Maybe, just maybe if DC runs a mini-series before the game comes out they could make the concept slightly less than laughable. My hopes got up when Boon said the words shattering...I thought he was going to say jaws, but no. Shattering masks. Woot. I think he neatly sums things up at the end of the interview. It's all about the novelty.

  • BrendanT Guest

    So thats the guy thats responsible for Mortal Kombat. That explains so much...

    0

