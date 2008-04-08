Eidos Cancels New Carmageddon Game

When we heard that Full Auto devs Pseudo Interactive had been shuttered by Eidos and SCi, we were told that their closure would affect a couple of unnamed projects. What we hadn't been told was that, according to sources who have tipped off Next-Gen, Psuedo had in fact been working on a new Carmageddon game, which Eidos cancelled in February just before the Games Developers Conference. Eidos, what the hell were you thinking? The only thing the world needs more than love, sweet love is a new, current-gen Carmageddon game.

