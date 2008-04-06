The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Eidos Cutbacks Shut Down Full Auto Developer

Full Auto developer Pseudo Interactive has ceased operations, 1UP reports. Apparently cutbacks by Eidos and its parent company are the proximate cause.

Eidos and parent company SCi pulled the plug on several projects, among them an unnamed title Pseudo was working on. Without the account, Pseudo Interactive couldn't push through crippling layoffs and will instead shut its doors.

Pseudo Interactive was based in Toronto and had more than 50 employees two years ago. In addition to Full Auto, it was responsible for Cel Damage, featuring a zany cartoon physics model, on Xbox and PS2.

Full Auto Developer Shuts Down [1UP]

