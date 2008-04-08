Eidos Montréal Working On Thief 4

Eidos Montréal's website clearly states that the studio's first two projects will involve reviving successful franchises. The team is already working on the highly anticipated Deus Ex 3, and now a recruitment post on their website hints at their next AAA title.
Eidos-Montréal is proud to announce the recruitment for our 2nd "AAA" project... A hint! The title begins with the letter " T "
Both Thief and Deus Ex were Ion Storm creations, and with studio head Stephane D'Astous only recently removing the T from the Thief logo from his Facebook profile, things look good for a sneaky sequel to one of the best stealth-action franchises ever. Eurogamer got in touch with Eidos and was given a "no comment" on the whole situation, but in light of the circumstances I'd say Thief 4 is a pretty safe bet. Yum.
Eidos quiet on talk of Thief 4 [Eurogamer]
