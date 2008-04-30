Eight Days & Getaway 3 Will Be A While

When first trotting out the PS3 for a public look-see in 05/06, two "games" Sony showed off were Eight Days and Getaway 3. Hope you weren't expecting them any time soon (or honestly believed what you saw was real in any way), because The Guardian have been told by Sony London that Eight Days has only just entered full production, and that Getaway 3 is in pre-production, and will only kick it up a notch when Eight Days is finished. Seeing how well-received the first two Getaway games were, I don't know how they hope to keep our expectations in check for that long.

Inside Sony's secret powerhouse [The Guardian]