English Book To Help Guide Foreign Nerds

Many moons ago, when foreigners came to Japan, they went to Kyoto to look at old buildings. Now, they want to go to Akihabara and play paper-rock-scissors with maids and stuff. So what are Japanese folks supposed to do? They're supposed to buy this book: Guiding Your Friends Around Akihabara In English. It's the first in a series of "Guiding Your Friends Around" books, and it teaches Japanese folks the ins and outs of explaining various things in English. Wonder if it covers the more discerning elements of Akihabara and otaku culture...
Guiding Your Friends [Amazon via fuckedgaijin]

