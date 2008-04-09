English Of The Dead Still So Cool

While I still plan on one day being able to speak and read Japanese fluently, there are times when I am grateful that I can't. This is one of those times. This is an extended trailer for Sega's English Of The Dead for the Nintendo DS, which combines the joy of learning how to write and speak a foreign language with the fun of slaughtering the undead. I don't think I would be giggling half as much if I knew what the announcer was saying. I can only hope that some enterprising Japanese native will pick this game up and test to see how much English they walk away with versus their zombie-killing skills.