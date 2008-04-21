The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Epic's Mike Capps Reiterates Hate on Wii

In an interview with IGN Saturday at the New York Comic-Con, the Epic Games president Mike Capps lays down the law: No Wii game is ever forthcoming from his company. The reason? "We go forward, not back." Apparently the Wii is not next-gen to him.

I'm not gonna poke the snake of what-is and what-ain't next-gen. Let Capps do that for himself:

It's a virus where you buy it and you play it with your friends and they're like, "Oh my God that's so cool, I'm gonna go buy it." So you stop playing it after two months, but they buy it and they stop playing it after two months but they've showed it to someone else who then go out and buy it and so on. Everyone I know bought one and nobody turns it on. Obviously there's a class of people who really love it and enjoy it and are getting into the games but I'm still waiting for that one game that makes me play it.

Now, granted, the Wii comes in for cutesy-poo abuse from hardcore gamers as the day is long. And from the tone of the titles and the console, it's hard to imagine Gears of War sequel using the Wiimote (I own neither, just assuming). But it's not like Wii titles put up marginal sales figures. That doesn't mean every developer has to start building a title, pronto. But neither does it mandate a developer totally shut the door on the industry's top-selling console if he's not. Just sayin'.

IGN has the entire interview, if you're inclined. Megatonik sifted out the good parts and posted on it, too.

NYCC '08: Talking Gears 2 and So Much More [IGN, thanks Megatonik]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles