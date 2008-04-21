Epic's Mike Capps Reiterates Hate on Wii

In an interview with IGN Saturday at the New York Comic-Con, the Epic Games president Mike Capps lays down the law: No Wii game is ever forthcoming from his company. The reason? "We go forward, not back." Apparently the Wii is not next-gen to him.

I'm not gonna poke the snake of what-is and what-ain't next-gen. Let Capps do that for himself:

It's a virus where you buy it and you play it with your friends and they're like, "Oh my God that's so cool, I'm gonna go buy it." So you stop playing it after two months, but they buy it and they stop playing it after two months but they've showed it to someone else who then go out and buy it and so on. Everyone I know bought one and nobody turns it on. Obviously there's a class of people who really love it and enjoy it and are getting into the games but I'm still waiting for that one game that makes me play it.

Now, granted, the Wii comes in for cutesy-poo abuse from hardcore gamers as the day is long. And from the tone of the titles and the console, it's hard to imagine Gears of War sequel using the Wiimote (I own neither, just assuming). But it's not like Wii titles put up marginal sales figures. That doesn't mean every developer has to start building a title, pronto. But neither does it mandate a developer totally shut the door on the industry's top-selling console if he's not. Just sayin'.

IGN has the entire interview, if you're inclined. Megatonik sifted out the good parts and posted on it, too.

