Episodic Strong Bad Game Coming to WiiWare

Homestar Runner is coming! Homestar Runner is coming!

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, a series of episodic games for WiiWare, is coming to the Wii this June, Telltale Games announced today. The game will be released as a five-episode season, coming out on a monthly schedule. Release dates and pricing are expected closer to June.

"Homestarrunner.com is one of the biggest success stories in online entertainment," says Telltale CEO Dan Connors. "The Chapmans have been treating the Internet to episodic content for years. We're thrilled to have teamed up with them to take episodic gaming to the next level via Nintendo's innovative WiiWare delivery system."

The games will allow players to take control of Strong Bad in extended cartoons and features the cast of characters and cartoons from the popular website. All of the games will be voice acted by Matt Chapman and the rest of the original cast.

The game will include plenty of dialog-based puzzles, the ability to make prank phone calls, check Strong Bad's email and play Homestar Runner arcade games.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, April 10, 2008 - Interactive entertainment pioneer Telltale, Inc. is pleased to announce Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People (SBCG4AP), a new series of episodic games for WiiWare™, in partnership with Videlectrix. Starring Strong Bad, the self-proclaimed coolest person ever, the series is based on Matt and Mike Chapman's online animated series, which has been running at Homestarrunner.com since 2000. SBCG4AP will launch on WiiWare this June.

As the very first episodic series for connected consoles, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People has been designed specifically for WiiWare, with easy-to-use controls and WiiConnect24™ features. Like Telltale's popular Sam & Max series, SBCG4AP will be released as a five-episode "season" akin to a season of television. The episodes will come out on a monthly schedule. Release dates and pricing details will be revealed in a future announcement.

Telltale is working closely with the Chapmans on the series' art style, storylines, and scripts. This hands-on collaboration will deliver long-time fans the ultimate Strong Bad experience and give new players a crash course in the series' offbeat and unusual humor. The episodes play like extended cartoons, during which the player assumes the role of Strong Bad—controlling his actions, hearing his innermost thoughts, and becoming part of his awesome world. SBCG4AP features the cast of characters and locations from the Homestarrunner.com cartoons, and the games are fully voice acted by Matt Chapman and the rest of the original cast.

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People is a story-driven series with a comic spin that's undeniably Strong Bad. The player uncovers each episode's comedic plot through character interaction, dialogue-based puzzles, and the use (and abuse) of inventory items. In addition, each episode will be crammed with time-wasters to keep players poking around in the world, including Strong Bad emails to check, prank phone calls to place, and mini-games styled after the arcade games on the Homestarrunner.com website.

"Telltale has been rejecting my ideas for green text adventures for years," laments thousandaire gadabout Strong Bad, "but we finally reached a compromise with this puffy 3D point-and-click-em-up adventure. They claim all the coding was done with green text, so I guess that's pretty cool."

In addition to WiiWare, Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People will be available on PC. For more details about the series, including a brand new trailer, screenshots, and Strong Bad's development blog, please visit www.telltalegames.com.

About Homestarrunner.com

Homestar Runner was conceived in 1996 by Mike Chapman and friend Craig Zobel as an idea for a weird kids' book they would only make a few photocopies of for friends. In 2000, Mike and brother Matt dusted off the idea and launched Homestarrunner.com, featuring the Flash-animated exploits of the characters. Since 2002, they have updated with new cartoons almost every week including the popular feature 'Strong Bad Email' in which fans get their emails answered by the cartoon's charming antagonist, Strong Bad. Mike and Matt write and animate the cartoons with Matt and Missy Palmer providing voices for the characters. The site has been featured and mentioned in the New York Times, Wired Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Time, The Wall Street Journal, and, most importantly, two songs from the site were featured in the Guitar Hero series.