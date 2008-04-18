Erotic PSP Game Smothers Mario Kart Wii In Sales

Defeated. Beaten. By boobs. While Mario Kart Wii posted healthy numbers across the country during its first week on sale, in more discerning Akihabara shops, the game was outsold by PSP erotic game title Bokudake no Kajitsu ("Only My Fruit"). The "game" is actually considered an UMD video and hasn't been approved by Sony or even been rated by CERO, Japan's ESRB. But since it uses interactive menus, Bokudake no Kajitsu can be played like a typical point-and-click PC eroge, complete with animated "event scenes." According to shop Messe Sanoh's sales chart, MK Wii was outsold by two PSP titles:

1. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G

2. Bokudake no Kajitsu

3. Mario Kart Wii

Clearly Nintendo has underestimated Akihabara shoppers. Needs more monsters, more jubblies, less kart.

