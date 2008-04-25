The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Euro Go!View PSP Video Service This Summer

First announced by Crecente last year before the Sony Games Convention press conference, the Go!View video download service for the PSP will be launching across Europe this summer. The service, the result of a partnership between SCEE and Sky, will allow PSP owners to download high-quality video via their PC for viewing on their PSP, as opposed to the current system which involves us converting our porn to a more friendly format before playing it on the handheld. No news of the prices involved, though they will be offering both purchase and subscription payment models. Still no word of a U.S. release, though honestly I think most PSP owners who want to watch tv shows on their handheld already do anyway.

Sony reveals "summer" launch for Go!View [GamesIndustry.biz]

