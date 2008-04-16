The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Europe Wii Fit Box Dupes Dull Japanese Wii Fit Box

So that American Wii Fit box art is a snazzy neon green and multicultural vibrant feel good. Different from the Japanese box art, which is Snoozesville, population sleepy people. What about Europe? Same as the Japanese box art. Hit the jump for a look at the other side of the box. It's quite boring.

WAS NOT LYING!!

Wii Fit for Europe [Blog Wii Fit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles