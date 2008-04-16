Europe Wii Fit Box Dupes Dull Japanese Wii Fit Box

So that American Wii Fit box art is a snazzy neon green and multicultural vibrant feel good. Different from the Japanese box art, which is Snoozesville, population sleepy people. What about Europe? Same as the Japanese box art. Hit the jump for a look at the other side of the box. It's quite boring.
WAS NOT LYING!!
