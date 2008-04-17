European 360 Sales "More Than Doubled" After Price Cut

That price cut seems to have done the trick. Microsoft are reporting that, in the weeks since they slashed the prices on all three 360 models, the console's sales have doubled. Sorry, "more than doubled". I'd just love to tell you how many consoles that actually equates to, but this being Europe, sales data trackers ChartTrack don't think you need that kind of information, so a "more than doubled" statement is all we're going to get. And while we can assume the console has indeed sold in healthy numbers, without real numbers to back that up, or to show how many it was selling before the cuts (and how many the PS3 and Wii are selling), it's all a bit pointless, isn't it? A celebratory presser entirely devoid of hard sales data follows.

LONDON - Thursday 17th April, 2008- The momentum behind Xbox 360 continues to grow, as Microsoft today announced that European sales have more than doubled in the wake of recent adjustments of the estimated retail price (ERP), solidifying its leadership position as the number one next-generation console in Europe and significantly broadening the console's audience.

"Xbox 360 is truly the next-generation console of choice among consumers, and today's numbers are proof that we are delivering on our commitment to achieve critical mass in Europe," said Chris Lewis, Vice President, Microsoft Interactive Entertainment Business Europe. "The highly competitive ERP, coupled with entertainment content that's appealing to everyone in the home, makes Xbox 360 the ultimate high-definition entertainment choice, and it's clear that we're already seeing this resonate with consumers."

Xbox 360 is the number one next-gen console in EMEA, owning 42% of the market in terms of life-to-date revenue. Xbox 360 continues to enjoy the highest software attach rate of any game console in Europe with more than 7.0 games sold per console (PS3: 3.8; Wii 3.5) after 27 months on the market.

On Friday, 14th March, Microsoft lowered the ERP for its Xbox 360™ family of consoles in Europe. Now with an entry-level ERP of £159.99, Xbox 360 is a video game and entertainment system that is appealing to an even broader audience. Upcoming releases of blockbuster games such as "Grand Theft Auto IV," "Rock Band," "Lego Indiana Jones" and "Ninja Gaiden 2," will continue this momentum and give consumers even more reasons to buy Xbox 360.