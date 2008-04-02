Sorry, Europe. While Japan and the US scoff down slice after delicious slice of cake, a European release date has yet to be announced, sparking fears that they'lll miss the summer cake-eating season all together. Most industry pundits now expect the cake to be baked sometime around Christmas. Bummer. Anyone who can't wait that long should know that a packet of FreeBaker mix (be sure to add 2 extra egg whites!) will let you import Japanese and/or American ingredients, but there's no guarantee of these working in future baking tray releases.
European Cake Release Delayed
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink