European Retailers Showing GTAIV PS3 Bundle

Various European retailers are showing listings for a Grand Theft Auto IV PS3 bundle. Euro retailer Bart Smit lists "Playstation 3 Gta-4 Pack" above the regular and special editions of the game. Other retailers are stating for fact the bundle is definitely coming to Europe. Sony Europe has called this "rumour and speculation." We'll call it "obvious and probable."
