The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

European Rock Band Tracks Coming To US

Were you drooling over Europe's Rock Band track list, but ultimately happier that you didn't need to buy peripherals separate from the game for an astronomical price? Yeah, we were too. But MTV Games has confirmed that the UK-exclusive tracks will actually be reaching US Xbox 360s and PS3s through optional DLC. A price, a date and just how the powers that be are going to divide up the 9-track list have yet to be divulged. But we're betting that we'll see typical 3-track packs for standard prices.

Hit the jump for the list of tracks that you may or may not be buying.

• Blur "Beetlebum" (English)
• Oasis "Rock 'n' Roll Star" (English)
• Tokio Hotel "Monsoon" (English)
• Muse "Hysteria" (English)
• Les Wampas "Manu Chao" (French)
• Playmo "New Wave" (French)
• Die Toten Hosen "Hier Kommt Alex" (German)
• Juli "Perfekte Welle" (German)
• H-Block X "Countdown to Insanity" (German)

Hmm, I wonder if the foreign language tracks will go through localisation.

UK Rock Band Tracks to Hit North America as DLC; Includes Muse, Oasis and Blur Songs [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles