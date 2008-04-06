The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EVE Online and World of Darkness: Reynir Harðarson on MMOs

Rock, Paper, Shotgun has a great (as always) interview up with Reynir Harðarson, one of the minds behind EVE Online, on EVE, new MMO-in-production World Of Darkness, MMOs in general, and why MMOs should be more like ... Facebook?

They are more like Facebook, or should be. They share the same technology, and they have to be considered as a social technology if the genuinely massively multiplayer gameplay is going to emerge. People interacting is all that matters here. We are going to stick to this vision with our games. It was what we believe in some form back in 1997 when we formed the company, and I think we demonstrated it with Eve. It really works. People like Eve and play it. They kept playing it. Twenty five percent of people who bought the game on day one are still playing it now and I think that is because of how the game is structured.

Great interview touching on a number of interesting points.

Eve Online Creator Reynir Harðarson [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

