EVE Online Gets New Faces, Places

If you're at all interested in EVE Online, and can remember back to June 2007, you'll remember CCP's Magnus Bergsson saying that women don't want to be spaceships. What they preferred (and I'm guessing a lot of people who aren't women also preferred) was to interact with people face-to-face.Nearly a year later, then, here's CCP's way of addressing this: they're adding not just full-body player avatars to the game, but also interior maps for the space stations, in which you can wander around and hang out with other players. Sounds trivial, but should add a lot of depth and personality to a game that's been lacking a little in both. More details on these and more in the excellent interview below.
CCP's Torfi Frans Olafsson On The Future Of Eve [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

