In addition to bringing the WiiWare service Stateside in May, Nintendo will import the already released in Japan Nintendo Channel, a service which allows for downloadable Nintendo DS game demos, commercials, interviews and trailers for Wii software. In addition, Game|Life reports, Wii owners will be able to add reviews of WiiWare releases and receive recommendations on software purchases. Before we run out of channel space, we hope that Nintendo will launch the Channel Channel. More details on the newest channel at Wired.
Everybody's Nintendo Channel Broadcasting On U.S. Wiis Next Month
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink