Everybody's Nintendo Channel Broadcasting On U.S. Wiis Next Month

In addition to bringing the WiiWare service Stateside in May, Nintendo will import the already released in Japan Nintendo Channel, a service which allows for downloadable Nintendo DS game demos, commercials, interviews and trailers for Wii software. In addition, Game|Life reports, Wii owners will be able to add reviews of WiiWare releases and receive recommendations on software purchases. Before we run out of channel space, we hope that Nintendo will launch the Channel Channel. More details on the newest channel at Wired.

Nintendo Channel Coming to U.S. Alongside WiiWare [Wired]

