Everything You Wanted To Know About GTA IV

Got questions about Grand Theft Auto IV? We've maybe got some of the answers! In an effort to address some of the frequently asked questions about the game, its two console versions and the particular quirks of each, we're compiling a handy reference guide which we hope you find informative. If your question isn't answered, ask in the comments and we'll hunt down an answer for you. On with the questions...

How's the game? Any good?

Yes, yes it is. Check out our GTA IV review. It's spoiler-free and almost totally free of "teh biases"!

Should I get the PlayStation or Xbox 360 version?

That's up to you. They're nearly identical and it's hard to go wrong with either version. We found the feature set to be better on the 360, but the PS3 holds up a bit better technically. Check out our PS3 versus 360 GTA IV comparison piece.

Is there split screen multiplayer? What about local multiplayer via LAN?

No, multiplayer for both systems is only online.

Whats the deal with the PS3 hard drive install?

Installation is mandatory and kicks off when you insert the disc for the first time. We timed the 3.4 GB install at 7 minutes and 20 seconds.

Does the Xbox 360 have a hard drive installation?

No. There is no required installation, nor is there an optional one.

Can I remap the controls? Is there a control option for lefties?

Controls can't be remapped, but you can choose between Standard and Classic modes. Switching between the two will switch shoulder buttons for aiming and firing, among other changes. There is no special consideration for left handed players.

Is there an option for custom soundtracks?

No, the game's radio stations will have to suffice. Xbox 360 owners can still stream music from their hard drive or an iPod, but music played via the Xbox 360 Guide will continue to play over cell phone calls and cut scenes. If you're just going out for a stroll in GTA IV, it's still an option.

How's the online performance?

Solid. We played for a pretty long, 16-player session before release via Xbox Live and were impressed. Microsoft says it's ramping up in anticipation of the release, adding hardware and hoping for smooth sailing. We have yet to go online with the PlayStation 3 version. Sony and Gamespy declined to comment about the status of the PlayStation Network.

How many players does the online mode support?

Up to sixteen players, depending on the game type.

Can I have sex with prostitutes?

In the game? Yes!

Have a question we didn't answer? Leave it in the comments starting with a big, annoying all caps "QUESTION!" and we'll do our best to find an answer.