Extreme Invaders And Touchy Arkanoid

Taito is readying two classic arcade franchises for handheld release this year, hoping to introduce a new generation of gamers to the joys of Space Invaders and Arkanoid. Arkanoid DS takes the old favourite and slaps on new modes, colorful backgrounds, and multiplayer options for what sounds like a pretty nifty DS experience. Space Invaders is being re-imagined as the faster-paced and more intense Space Invaders Extreme for the PSP and DS, which I assume will play best while eating Doritos and drinking Mountain Dew while skydiving. I really despise the adjective extreme.

Both games will be available on June 17th at an extreme game store near you.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of SPACE INVADERS® - a worldwide sensation since its original 1978 release - TAITO has re-imagined the legendary game to appeal to both the original SPACE INVADERS generation and those that are new to the game. Now faster-paced and more intense, SPACE INVADERS EXTREME™ will become available on Nintendo DS™ and PSP® (PlayStation Portable) system on June 17, 2008.

TAITO is also launching ARKANOID™ DS, a fresh take on an old-school favourite, coming exclusively to Nintendo DS on June 17, 2008. Originally released in 1986, ARKANOID was a blockbuster hit that introduced new innovations to the genre. The game that players know and love now offers multiple modes and fun, colorful backgrounds. Players can also match their ARKANOID skills against other DS users with multiplayer options.

"Both SPACE INVADERS and ARKANOID are milestones in computer game history," said Akira Ohtsuki, TAITO's General Manager of CS R&B Development, AM Business Division. "We are thrilled to introduce these legendary games to a new generation of players and reignite the excitement for fans of the original titles."

Simple but addictive, these timeless games are loved by generations around the globe. TAITO has maintained the simple, beloved gameplay, while adding new twists to create exhilarating gaming experiences.

Features: SPACE INVADERS EXTREME

* New Look: The classic design of the original SPACE INVADERS, now with revamped graphics and new background movies that add to the game's excitement.

* New Music: Get in the groove with up-beat techno tunes that are synched to gameplay.

* New Mini-Games: Experience varied gameplay with mini-games (Rounds) that are launched mid-game - they add to the fun, and are a good way to rack up points.

* New Twists: Discover exciting twists to the classic game that provide swift, fast-paced game play.

* New Multiplayer Element: Battle against a friend with the all-new multiplayer element, available on both platforms.

Features: ARKANOID DS

* Explore three game modes that offer varied gameplay designed for a wide range of users.

* Compete against others with two or four person multiplayer options to claim the title of ARKANOID DS champion.

* Decorate ARKANOID DS with colorful designs by trading points gained through gameplay for fun backgrounds and icons.

* Rock to an irresistible soundtrack produced by Zuntata, TAITO's award-winning sound team.

SPACE INVADERS EXTREME is rated E (Everyone). ARKANOID DS is rated E (Everyone). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

SPACE INVADERS EXTREME will be available at North American retailers for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (USD).

ARKANOID DS will be available at North American retailers for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (USD).