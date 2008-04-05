Eye Of Judgment Series 2 Cards Hitting US On April 28th

We had some breaking Eye of Judgment news to tell you, but then we kind of leaked it all in the headline. Regardless, Sony has announced that the formerly delayed Eye of Judgment Series 2 cards will be available April 28th in US stores. The related download (we're assuming to make the pretty cards work) will be available in the PlayStation Store on April 25th. We're sorry, we mean the newly redesigned PlayStation Store on April 25th.



