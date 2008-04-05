Eyes On Darksiders: Wrath of War

It's many years in the future and the great Apocalypse has come upon the Earth. Angels are fighting demons on what remains and those left behind wander the world as soulless zombies. This sets the stage for THQs new IP, Darksiders: Wrath of War. In Darksiders, you take on the role of War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, making your way down to wreak havoc on the charred remains of the Earth.