Fake Miyamoto Autograph? Ha! Green Miyamoto Face.

Here it is, feast your eyes, some human wearing a limited edition Wii Fit shirt with a fake Shigeru Miyamoto autograph on it. There are only one thousand of these, and they were only available for those who pre-ordered at the Nintendo World store in New York City. Nintendo really dropped the ball on promoting this shirt, though. Instead of playing up the fake Miyamoto autograph, it should've totally pumped up the fact that this shirt has a GREEN MIYAMOTO FACE on it. Hit the jump for that!


Pre-ordered Wii Fit Shirt [Gay Gamer]

