Fallout 3 Collector's Edition To Reach Everything And Everyone

Bethesda has gone ahead and officially confirmed the Collector's Edition of Fallout 3 that leaked last week. But they added a good-news-cherry-on-top to fans. The Collector's Edition will be available for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, and it will be available worldwide without retailer restrictions. While Bethesda still hasn't announced a price, GameStop reckons it'll run you $US 80 on the consoles and $US 70 on PCs. Will GamStop be right? Will the Dynamic Duo escape the treacherous tank filled with half-opened, M-rated games? Tune-in soon to find out! Same Kotaku time. Same Kotaku channel.

  supernoodle

    I want I want!

