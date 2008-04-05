Fallout Egg!

Well, now that we're giving away a signed Fallout 3 shirt, it would be fitting to have, well, a Fallout 3 egg. MaxS's entry makes that possible! Here's what's going on: Decorate an egg (yes, an actual egg), take a pic of it with a Kotaku sign and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Commentland will vote for its favourite finalist. We'll kick this baby off right now, wrap it up on April 5th. Here's the loot, plus the bonus signed Fallout 3 shirt. Good luck!