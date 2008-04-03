Famitsu Scores Mario Kart Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For those who take Japanese magazine Famitsu scores seriously and for those who don't, we've got 'em: 10/9/9/9. Keep in mind that's with gimped Classic/GameCube controls and a baffling Wii Wheel. Without those foibles, the would've been 10/10/10/10 or even 11/11/11/11 or maybe 12/12/12/12. Guess that means Mario Kart Wii is totally friggin' awesome. Or something.
Famitsu Reviews [GameFront via Go Nintendo]

