Famitsu Scores Mario Kart Wii

For those who take Japanese magazine Famitsu scores seriously and for those who don't, we've got 'em: 10/9/9/9. Keep in mind that's with gimped Classic/GameCube controls and a baffling Wii Wheel. Without those foibles, the would've been 10/10/10/10 or even 11/11/11/11 or maybe 12/12/12/12. Guess that means Mario Kart Wii is totally friggin' awesome. Or something.
