The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Fanboys' Writer Sells 'Thundercade'

Ernest Cline, the writer of the on again, off again movie 'Fanboys', has just sold the script for a new comedy film to Lakeshore Entertainment, and the topic hits pretty close to home. 'Thundercade' follows the story of a video game junkie in his mid-30's who learns that a young gamer has beaten a record he set when he was a teenager, who then travels with his friends to the world's largest gaming championship, Thundercade, to restore his former glory. If they don't get Fred Savage for this movie, I will cry.

"I fell in love with the idea of pitting older 'classic arcade era' gamers from the '80s against teenagers — the Atari 2600 generation vs. the Xbox 360 generation," Cline said.

Cline is a gamer himself, who got the idea for the film when his nephew trash-talked him over Xbox Live. DAMMIT! I knew I should have written a movie script! 'Thundercade' is being fast-tracked by Lakeshore, so hopefully it'll have more luck seeing the light of day than 'Fanboys' has.

'Fanboys' scribe's 'Thundercade' gets pickup [The Hollywood Reporter]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles