Fan-Made Sonic 2 HD Remix Coming

Super Street Fighter II Turbo isn't the only classic getting the "HD Remix" treatment, as an unofficial, fan-created remake of Sonic 2 is underway. A team of five superfans from the Sonic "community" have released some of the artwork and animation from the high-def update which can be gawked at SavyGamer. Early looks at Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik should give you a clear indication just how pretty this looks. Let's hope they finish it before the cease and desist departs Sega HQ.

