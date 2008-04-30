Fan-Made Sonic 2 HD Remix Coming

Super Street Fighter II Turbo isn't the only classic getting the "HD Remix" treatment, as an unofficial, fan-created remake of Sonic 2 is underway. A team of five superfans from the Sonic "community" have released some of the artwork and animation from the high-def update which can be gawked at SavyGamer. Early looks at Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik should give you a clear indication just how pretty this looks. Let's hope they finish it before the cease and desist departs Sega HQ.
Sonic 2 HD fan remake on the way [SavyGamer via UK:R]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink