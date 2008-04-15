Another Sega Master System title makes its way onto the Wii Virtual Console this week as Sega finally graces us with Fantasy Zone (500 Points). Pilot the famous Opa-Opa around insanely bright and colorful levels, taking out bases to lure out stage bosses and progress through the game's various levels, upgrading your weapons as you go. This is one of those must-buy VC titles I tell you about all-too rarely. Joining Fantasy Zone this week is Mega Turrican for the Sega Genesis (800 Points), not to be confused with Super Turrican, the Super Nintendo game that got its own lonely release back in March. Vowing never to make a Turrican sad again, Nintendo saw fit to combine this platforming shooter with Fantasy Zone, and they all lived happily ever after.
Fantasy Zone Arrives On Wii VC
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink