The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fatal Inertia's Fatal Regrets

Koei's Fatal Inertia has had a rough history: It started out as a PS3 exclusive, missed launch, became a default Xbox 360 exclusive and now is now being ported to the PS3 as Fatal Inertia EX as a PSN title. Ouch. Looking back at how things have panned out, lead designer Mike Bond says:

Yeah, the 360 demo didn't run well and we really regret releasing it when we did... The final game performed substantially better but still often dropped frames... In FI EX, we've dramatically improved the frame-rate again and I think players will be pleasantly surprised... This combined with a significantly higher game speed makes for a much, much nicer experience.

Though, doubt it gets the bad taste out of Koei's mouth. Still? A PSN title? Why not...
Regrets [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles