Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon Puts Wii In Chocobo Hold This Summer

Square Enix announced today that it would be bringing Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon exclusively to the Wii on July 8. Cost to you? Only $US 39.99! The action-RPG features the previously feathered designs of Toshiyuki Itahana and, based on the trailer for the Japanese version, will be so horrifically adorable that you'll want to rip your face off just like that guy did in Poltergeist after he ate that maggot-y chicken leg.

Beyond the painfully cute aesthetic, Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon promises mini-games and online card battles that we're sure Wii fans won't tire of for a least another six months. Further details on the story and gameplay systems are after this.