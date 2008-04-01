The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon Puts Wii In Chocobo Hold This Summer

Square Enix announced today that it would be bringing Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon exclusively to the Wii on July 8. Cost to you? Only $US 39.99! The action-RPG features the previously feathered designs of Toshiyuki Itahana and, based on the trailer for the Japanese version, will be so horrifically adorable that you'll want to rip your face off just like that guy did in Poltergeist after he ate that maggot-y chicken leg.

Beyond the painfully cute aesthetic, Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon promises mini-games and online card battles that we're sure Wii fans won't tire of for a least another six months. Further details on the story and gameplay systems are after this.

Comments

  • Chrisstiger Guest

    Is Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon going to be release in Australia at all?

    If it is, I want to know when, please give an answer.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles